Community calendar for Feb. 7, 2017

Jamestown Public School District Health Committee, 3:30 p.m., conference room, JPS District Office, 207 2nd Ave. SE.

Stutsman County Commission, 4 p.m., commission room, Stutsman County Courthouse, 511 2nd Ave. SE.

City of Spiritwood Lake Council, 7:30 p.m., Chip Steckler Shop, 617 Spiritwood Avenue.

The Community Calendar publishes events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun at no charge. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line — or fax to 701-952-8477. Include the type of event, date, time, location (including address) and any admission fee. Provide a contact name and telephone number for verification/questions.

Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.