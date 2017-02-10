Senate passes bill to allow hunters 65 and older to use scopes on muzzleloaders
Senate Bill 2282, sponsored by Sen. John Grabinger, D-Jamestown, to allow hunters 65 and older to use a scope on a muzzleloading firearm was amended and passed in the Senate by a 44-2 vote on Wednesday.
The amendment specified that the telescopic sight used shouldn’t exceed 4-power magnification. The bill is now headed to the House for consideration.
House Bill 1413, sponsored by Rep. Sebastian Ertelt, R-Lisbon, to create a system giving preference to hunters 70 and older applying for a hunting license using a general lottery failed 74-16 in a House vote on Friday.