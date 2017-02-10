Public meetings scheduled next week

Monday: 8 a.m., Jamestown Planning Commission, City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. city of Jamestown public meeting/open house for 5th Street Northeast road design from 12th Avenue Northeast to 27th Avenue Northeast, City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE.

Wednesday: 3:30 p.m., Jamestown Public Schools Health Insurance Committee, conference room, Jamestown Public Schools Central Office, 207 2nd Ave. SE.

Thursday: 11:30 a.m., Jamestown Tourism Grant/ Executive Board, second floor classroom, CSi Franklin School, 312 2nd St. SW.

The list of public meetings is published Fridays for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email ksteiner@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. Include contact information that will be used only for questions or to verify information.

For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org or www.jamestownUSA.com under city of Jamestown.