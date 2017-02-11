Kulm is one of four North Dakota dealership locations that will be closing, said Jeff Bowman, chief marketing officer for Titan Machinery. Other Titan Machinery dealerships that will be closing in North Dakota include the Arthur, Kintyre and Mayville stores, along with a construction equipment store in Williston that closed in December.

The Titan Machinery dealerships in Wishek, LaMoure and Jamestown are among the 15 North Dakota dealerships remaining open, Bowman said. The remaining 11 dealership closings are in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.

Kulm Mayor Tony Buerkley said he and others have been slowly getting the news about the Titan Machinery dealership closing from friends at the business. There was anticipation that something was going to happen, he said, but no one knew for sure.

"The town is not feeling that good about it," Buerkley said. "This will affect about 11 jobs here and that is 11 families."

Buerkley said that the employees who find work at Titan Machinery dealerships in LaMoure, Jamestown and Wishek would have long commute to continue living in Kulm.

Buerkley said the loss of sales tax revenue from the business will affect the city of Kulm's budget. It may result in budget cuts as Titan Machinery was a major revenue source in the town of around 350 people, he said.

Bowman said the process started Thursday when affected Titan Machinery employees were notified. The dealerships will remain open through March 31 to help employees transition into other jobs, inside or outside of the company, he said.

Bowman could not say how many people could potentially find other Titan Machinery jobs.

"Job postings are already beginning to appear (on the Titan Machinery website)," Bowman said. "Our intention is to help them find a home wherever we can make a fit."

Some sales, parts and service staff who work remotely out of vans and trucks may continue working, he said. These roles are part of the new service model, he said.

Bowman said the consolidation is not a response to the market changes. The first phase of restructuring started with removing dealership managers on Feb. 1, and the consolidation announcement followed on Thursday, he said.

"This was not a response to the market numbers so much as the inventory reduction has been," Bowman said. "The focus is on the future and where the marketplace is going with an industry that has increasingly complex customer needs."

Over 36 years Titan Machinery purchased several dealerships that operated independently with their own management and service teams, Bowman said. The consolidation is a transition to an expert team structure where one area manager can access sales and service expertise from the regional stores and go right to the client's doorstep, he said.

"We are now able to call upon the broad resources that are needed when in the past it was all up to that local store manager to make do with what they had," Bowman said. "The machines today are bigger and more complex, and the ability of a local store with under 10 people to serve the complete needs of a complex farming operation is really hard, if not impossible to do."

Titan Machinery expects to save around $25 million in annual cost savings from restructuring and will use it to improve the density and scale of its existing locations in 11 states and four countries with around 2,500 employees.

There is an expected 4 percent or $40 million reduction in revenue from the transition, according to a Titan Machinery press release, adding that the consolidation would bring an annual expense reduction of approximately $25 million in 2017 and then $20 million in 2018.

"We believe the expected $25 million in annual expense reduction from this restructuring plan, combined with our reduced inventory levels, better aligns our cost structure and balance sheet with current market conditions," said David Meyer, Titan Machinery chairman and CEO, in a press release.