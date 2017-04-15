Keller Williams merges with Reuben Liechty Realtors

“We are thrilled that two of North Dakota’s real estate players are coming together into one,” said Jeff Shipley, owner of Keller Williams Inspire Realty. “We’re confident that this merger will have a positive impact on agents and for the buyers and sellers we serve in the Jamestown area as well as throughout the entire state of North Dakota and into central Minnesota”

The merger is being led by Jeff Shipley, owner and operating principal at Keller Williams Inspire Realty, and the Reuben Liechty broker Candice Dempsey. The combined office will be led by Lynn Motteberg,-Keller Williams Inspire Realty’s team leader, and primary broker Theresa Halvorson.

“The economic benefits of the merger give Keller Williams Inspire Realty a huge strategic advantage in the marketplace,” Shipley said. “We’re excited about implementing the Keller Williams business model, which offers world class training, strong values and a culture that focuses on results through people.”

“Reuben Liechty REALTORS was established in the early 1970s and has held the status of the premier real estate firm in Jamestown and the area,” Dempsey said. “Our agents will deliver the same great service, taking the real estate experience to the next level with the advantage of Keller Williams technology and training. Starting in April, new Keller Williams Inspire Realty yard signs will be placed on properties for sale and like all Keller Williams’ franchise partnerships, each office is independently owned and operated.”