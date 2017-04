Children take off as the Jamestown Parks and Recreation 57th Annual Easter Egg Hunt starts at McElroy Park on Saturday, April 15. Katie Fairbanks / The Sun

About 1,000 to 1,500 people gathered for the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department's 57th Annual Easter Egg at McElroy Park on Saturday, April 15. Children picked up all the candy and eggs spread across the park in about 10 minutes.