Above, hundreds of children and parents participate in the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at McElroy Park. More than $7,000 of candy was scattered across the lawn and in less than 10 minutes it was all picked up. Right, the Easter Bunny greets and hands out treats during the annual candy hunt.