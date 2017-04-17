Rugby car-train crash kills one

A 2005 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 41-year-old man from Rugby stopped at the barricade on the south side of the tracks but then drove around the barrier and onto the tracks in front of the moving BNSF train.

The Equinox was struck on the passenger side. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.