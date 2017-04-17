Victim identified in Rugby car-train crash

The Equinox was struck on the passenger side. Duck was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died as a result of the crash, the patrol said.

Rugby Emergency Medical Service transported Duck to Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby.

Two BNSF employees on the train were not injured.

Rugby Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff's Office and Rugby Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.