Victim identified in Rugby car-train crash
The name of the man who was killed in a car-train accident early Monday near Rugby was released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Howard Duck, 41, of Rugby, died following an crash at 12:15 a.m. Monday on main street in Rugby. Duck was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox that stopped on the south side of railroad crossing with barricades down and lights flashing. He then drove around the barrier and onto the tracks in front of a BNSF train that was moving at about 40 to 45 mph, the patrol said.
The Equinox was struck on the passenger side. Duck was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died as a result of the crash, the patrol said.
Rugby Emergency Medical Service transported Duck to Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby.
Two BNSF employees on the train were not injured.
Rugby Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff's Office and Rugby Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.