Official: Long-term care sees better reimbursements ahead

"Overall we're pleased with the legislative session," he said. "I think we've done a fair job of giving out our message and it's been received well. We're way better than where we started."

Long-term care facilities were subject to a 4.05 percent budget cut that went into effect Jan. 1 as part of the spending reductions ordered by then Gov. Jack Dalrymple in response to revenue shortfalls.

North Dakota provides reimbursements for Medicaid patients in skilled nursing facilities based on costs incurred by the long-term care facilities. North Dakota Century Code requires private pay residents in nursing homes to pay the same rate as Medicaid patients.

"Things were bleak," said Shelly Peterson, North Dakota Long Term Care Association president. "We were looking at about $25 million (annually) in decreases in funding as of Jan. 1."

The Legislature has restored most of the cuts and included an emergency clause implementing the new rates on June 1, Peterson said. This would mean the lower levels of reimbursements were only in place for five months.

During those five months, skilled nursing homes operated at a loss and covered some expenses from reserves or made cuts, Burchill said.

One factor that has not been restored is an allowance for inflation. The Long Term Care Association has asked for a 2 percent inflation factor, Peterson said.

Burchill said the inflation factor would help skilled nursing facilities cover cost increases each year. Without the inflation factor, this year's reimbursement would be based on last year's costs with no allowance for increases in wages or other costs each year.

Peterson said the inflation factor would also benefit the 30 percent of North Dakota skilled nursing facilities that have reached the maximum in reimbursable expenses. Without an inflation factor, those facilities will be capped at the same payment through 2020.

Burchill said the final version of the long-term care reimbursement plan may not be complete until the end of the North Dakota legislative session, which must occur no later than May 2.

Burchill said the actions of all the legislators have been supportive of long-term care facilities and he thanked the Jamestown area delegation.

"They're not quite done," said Jordan Shipley, manager of Rock of Ages, a basic care facility in Jamestown. "But they've been taking our needs and concerns into consideration. What it looks like now, if they restore what they cut, it's positive."