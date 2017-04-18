Police arrest three in early morning burglary attempt

Blinsky said officers were dispatched at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that two to three women were attempting to break into a residence. The residence was occupied by one adult and three children.

During the investigation, two adult women and one juvenile female were located. After further investigation,arrests were made for minor in consumption of alcohol for all three females and burglary charges against one of the adults and the juvenile.

In custody are: Jordyn Gray, 19, Jamestown, charged with burglary and minor in consumption and Adrianna Ranisate, 20, Pierre, S.D., charged with minor in consumption. The two women were held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The name of the 16-year-old juvenile was not released. She was referred to juvenile authorities with charges of burglary, minor in consumption and criminal mischief.

Blinsky said the incident was not a random act but authorities believed at least one of the women knew the resident of the home they were attempting to break into.

The incident remains under investigation and formal charges are pending with the Stutsman County State’s Attorney.