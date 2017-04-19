Library board approves lighting cost

The board also approved investing $2,000 for the startup costs of the Friends of the James River Valley Library System group. Joe Rector, library system director, said the library system has already funded about $1,500 in fees and printing costs for the group.

Laura Miller and Jill Shaffer, Friends board members, spoke at the meeting about why they became involved with the group and some of its future projects.

Rector also told the library system board that the roof repair is finished and is a good first step of the Centennial Initiative, which includes fundraising for projects to update and preserve Alfred Dickey Library for its centennial year in 2019.