Midkota and Kensal school boards satisfied with agreement

At a joint special meeting Wednesday the Midkota and Kensal school boards expressed some satisfaction with the first-year agreement to have Kensal middle school and high school students attend Midkota schools, said Tom Tracy superintendent of Kensal School District. The agreement recommended an annual meeting, he said.

“It was a very positive meeting,” Tracy said. “This is technically a trial merger, but both sides agreed that it is working out fine and that it was a pretty good move.”

The discussion focused on having more collaboration between elementary school teachers and administrators of both schools, he said. A consistent curriculum will help ensure sixth-grade students at both schools are on the same page when moving into seventh grade together, he said.

The Kensal teachers will now take part in Midkota inservice training prior to the start of the 2017-18 school year, he said.

Les Dale, superintendent and high school principal of Midkota School District, said both schools are in a good financial position. He said the North Dakota Legislature recently passed legislation that allows school districts that are in a cooperative agreement to carry over up to $100,000 in unobligated general fund balance to the next school year.

Dale said the meeting was a chance to have the board members of both school districts sit down face to face and talk about any concern with the agreement. There are no timelines to move from a year-to-year agreement to a consolidation but the meeting was a forum to discuss matters including enrollment and planning, he said.

“This is the first year and we are not asking anybody to make any hard decisions, but we are trying to see how it all went and what it looks like going forward,” Dale said.

The cooperative education agreement between Midkota Public School and Kensal Public School was approved by the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction in April 2016. Kensal closed its middle school and high school but kept its elementary school open.

The agreement sent about 15 Kensal students to join around 65 Midkota High School students at the Glenfield school this year.