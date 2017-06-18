6th Dairy Day at Dr. Dawn's Pet Stop

Children with parents and daycare groups had the dairy farm brought to them on Thursday, June 15, 2017 with Dairy Day at Dr. Dawn's. Veterinarian Dawn Entzminger and her staff at Dr. Dawn's Pet Stop in Jamestown, welcomed youth to the sixth annual event to learn about where their dairy comes from. In addition to petting live calves as young as a few days-old there were carnival games, cheese and yogurt and games, stories, books and interactive exhibits. The Entzminger family runs a dairy farm and provided the animals and support.