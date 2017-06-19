In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for June 19:
* 9 traffic citation
* 6 traffic warning
* 1 parking ticket
* 3 accidents investigated
* 12 criminal arrests
* 2 juvenile referrals
* 7 warrants served
* 7 crimes investigated
* 4 disturbance calls
* 76 public assistance calls
* 9 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for June. 19:
* 1 animal call
* 1 assist other agency
* 2 controlled burns
* 5 civil process services
* 14 security checks
* 4 warrants
* 2 traffic stops
* 14 miscellaneous calls
* 49 calls for service