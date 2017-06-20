Jamestown Public School District releases draft budget

At the School Board meeting on Monday, Sally Ost, JPS business manager, said the $149,755 deficit comes after $200,000 in cuts were made with $28.5 million in anticipated revenues and $28.35 million in expenditures.

Anticipated federal revenue is not clear and comprises about 5 percent of the budget, she said. Although there is no mill levy increase there should be a 3 percent increase in local revenue based on local dollars, she said.

With 76 percent of the budget being salary and benefits the true budget numbers will not be clear until negotiations with teachers, support staff and nonadministrators are completed, she said.

“This is still a draft budget,” Ost said.

JPS Superintendent Robert Lech said the North Dakota Legislature allowed a zero increase in terms of funding through per-pupil payments. At the same time the school district deductions and expenses go up and so the full value of the payment actually goes down, he said.

“Most people assume a zero increase means the school district gets the same revenue as last year,” Lech said.

Given the current economic climate the school district is being a little more diligent with cuts and not making increases, he said.

The last budget review was a reflection of the reality the school district is now living, he said.

“I can’t emphasize enough that this is a draft budget,” Lech said.

Phyllis Clemens presented the Smarter Balance assessment results for English language arts/literacy and mathematics testing of grade 3, 8 and 11 students, and science testing for grade 4, 8, and 11 students.

Of 1,140 students tested in March, 59 percent tested proficient in English and math and 44 percent in science, she said. This compares to 63 and 50 percent in 2016, respectively, she said.

This is the third and final year for the Smarter Balance testing, she said. A new test will be designed for the new standards in 2017-18.

Lech said that with incomplete data in the first year this third test is the first with comparable results and also the end of this testing. The results are useful when combined with other assessment scores to show individual, class and grade level improvement, he said, and for now the teachers are the best indicator of learning.

“I think we are still in the process of trying to review a clean set of data to have that discussion,” Lech said. “The bottom line is that the assessment is evolving which I think is better.”

In other business the School Board:

► approved by a vote of 8-0 an agreement with Medallus Medical for a near-site clinic that will provide medical services for school health plan members and the general public. Board member Steve Veldkamp was not present.

► approved hiring Anthony Roth as a high school Spanish teacher.

► approved hiring Luke Anderson as principal of Gussner Elementary School.

