City tables Frontier Village appeal

Issues concerning the Frontier Village were not on the agenda for the meeting, but Degen was allowed to present a seven-page document to the committee that included a copy of a letter of appeal concerning a decision by the Jamestown Tourism Board of Directors to not fund some projects at the village.

Councilman Pam Phillips, serving as chairman of the Civic Center and Promotions Committee, said it would be improper to give Degen the opportunity to make a presentation when members of the Jamestown Tourism Board of Directors had not been informed the item would be on the agenda.

“I don’t want to give her (Degen) a platform if the people named are not here,” Phillips said.

In other business, the Jamestown Finance and Legal Committee scheduled a public hearing for the July 5 City Council meeting to consider authorizing a city certification of significant community support to the James River Valley Library System for a grant application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grant funds would be used for renovating Alfred Dickey Library.

The Finance and Legal Committee also approved a 6 percent increase in the insurance premiums it pays into its self-insurance fund. The increase will be covered by the city with no increase in costs to employees.