County approves relocating public access to Klose property

Corry Shevlin, business development director for the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp., said in a letter to the county that the eastern half of Section 28 in Spiritwood, known as the Klose property, is being considered for inclusion into SEPA industrial park upon request of a tenant.

The JSDC Board of Directors on June 12 recommended relocating the existing public access to the western border of the east half of the property. This relocation is dependent on the eastern half of the property being incorporated into the SEPA industrial park.

“Dedicating the western border of the Klose property as public access would leave the most amount of land available for development,” Shevlin wrote in a letter to the county.

In other business, the County Commission approved spending $640 for the county’s portion of a $3,200 contract with KLJ, an engineering firm with offices in North Dakota, to update the JSDC strategic plan. The city will cover the remainder of the contract.