Sheriff's office seeks fugitive

Storlie is 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has hazel eyes and hair that is turning gray. He has a tall and slender build. He has a beard that is possibly shaved, Hoyt said.

Storlie, who also goes by "Jim" or "Pops," is likely living in a car, Hoyt said. He also said Storlie has a suspended driver's license and is possibly in possession of firearms.

"People who are associated with Storlie are scared of him," he said.

If anyone sees Storlie, do not approach him and call 911 or the Stutsman County Communications Center at 252-1000.