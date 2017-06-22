The executive board voted 4-0 at its meeting Wednesday to approve a recommendation for the full Regional Council Board of Directors to consider at its next meeting. Member Kim Lees, secretary-treasurer, was not present.

The current dues from the nine county members total $100,600 and the additional $3,020 generated from a 3 percent increase would total $103,680 for 2018, according to estimates presented at the meeting. The increase for Stutsman County would be $1,076 to its current $35,869 dues.

Joseph Neis, Regional Council president, said that in consideration of 2018 dues and budgeting the options are to ask the counties for a 3 percent increase or find another local match to go with an estimated $70,000 in local matching funds from the Economic Development Administration and $34,000 from the Small Business Development Center.

The executive board approved the executive director recruitment and employment contract for Stacy Bowerman, who will start work on July 1. The contract is still undergoing attorney review and the executive board granted Neis the authority to authorize minor changes to finalize the contract.

In her report, Brenda Moritz, interim executive director and business and loan funds manager, said that as of June 19 the Small Business Development Center has assisted in four business starts, created 11 jobs, retained four jobs and distributed over $1.17 million in capital infusion.

Moritz also said the Valley City Commission has approved the nomination of Mary Lee Nielson to serve as the Regional Council representative. This appointment fills all vacancies on the Regional Council Board of Directors, she said.

The executive board also approved changing the next executive board and board of directors meetings from July 19 to July 26.

