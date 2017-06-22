Relay for Life falls $27,000 short of goal

The goal was based on the $83,000 raised at the 2016 event, she said. The final $25,000 was raised on the night of the event, she said.

High winds on June 9 forced the closing of the outdoor silent auction at Taylor Stadium. Lightning and rain forced the event to shut down nearly four hours early just after 8 p.m.

“We have not gotten in all of the funds yet, so we are not sure where we are going to end just yet,” Francis said. “Overall the event was a success and while we are very disappointed that we had to end early due to weather we are happy that we did get to have most of the event.”

The 2018 Relay for Life has room for many volunteers, she said. Spots are open on the committee, for teams and individual involvement, she said.

“Our hope is to get some more of the younger generation involved so that this event can continue for many more years to come,” Francis said.