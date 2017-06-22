In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for June 22:
* 4 traffic citations
* 2 parking tickets
* 3 accidents investigated
* 3 warrants served
* 4 crimes investigated
* 39 public assistance calls
* 2 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for June. 21:
* 2 assist other agencies
* 10 civil process services
* 1 suspicious activity
* 1 security check
* 1 drugs
* 4 warrants
* 4 traffic stops
* 2 citations
* 1 warning
* 5 miscellaneous calls
* 30 calls for service
* 2 moving violations