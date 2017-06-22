Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 4:26 p.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for June 22:

    * 4 traffic citations

    * 2 parking tickets

    * 3 accidents investigated

    * 3 warrants served

    * 4 crimes investigated

    * 39 public assistance calls

    * 2 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for June. 21:

    * 2 assist other agencies

    * 10 civil process services

    * 1 suspicious activity

    * 1 security check

    * 1 drugs

    * 4 warrants

    * 4 traffic stops

    * 2 citations

    * 1 warning

    * 5 miscellaneous calls

    * 30 calls for service

    * 2 moving violations

    Explore related topics:NewslocalIn the record for June 222017Jamestown Police DepartmentStutsman County Sheriff’s Office
    Advertisement
    randomness