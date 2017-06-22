Teacher contract talks go on

To help the negotiations JEA also dropped its request for a $150 stipend for any teacher who has continuing education in the summer and a $114 per day payout of accumulated sick leave at retirement, he said.

The next negotiation meeting is scheduled for July 12.

“We are looking forward to more dialogue to come up with the right solution for both sides,” Mickelson said.

The school district’s salary increase offer is based on a reduction of the funds it contributes to the teacher health insurance fund so that increases do not come from the general fund. On Thursday the school district proposed to reduce health insurance fund payments.

The other issue moving forward is the salary schedule freeze put in place for the last two-year contract period to prevent step increases based on teacher education level and years of experience. The negotiating team for the school district wants that freeze to continue for the new contract period, and JEA rejected that offer.

The school district did offer a return of the step increase because of anticipating other school expenses during the contract period, said Roger Haut, president of the Jamestown Public School Board and lead negotiator for the school district during the meeting.

“This is the last best offer on salary,” Haut said during the meeting.