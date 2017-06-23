The cache: Balak family travels to do geocaching

Where: Pipestem Dam boat launch for Friday bonfire, Saturday events at Klaus Park at 4th Avenue and 5th Street Southwest and around the Jamestown area

Event is free with no registration required. When Frank Balak first approached his wife, Jessie, about trying something called geocaching in 2004, she didn't have much interest.

"I gave her my understanding as to what it was," Balak said. "She said, 'No, that doesn't sound like fun.'"

Three years later Jessie Balak had a change of heart and the Jamestown couple have spent the last 10 years traveling the United States finding "treasure" and other little knickknacks through geocaching.

Geocaching is an outdoor activity where people use a GPS receiver to find the specific location of a cache. Frank Balak said the cache is a container, anything from something the size of a bullet to an ammunition can. The cache usually has small items in it like knickknacks and a logbook. People who find the cache sign the logbook so the person who set up the cache knows who has found the hiding spot.

Balak said Tupperware containers are popular with geocachers because they are durable and have a good seal to keep water out.

"There is a T-shirt that says, 'I use billion dollar satellites to find Tupperware in the woods,'" he said.

Balak said there are about 2,800 geocaching sites in North Dakota, with 90 sites within 10 miles of Jamestown.

Balak said the appeal of geocaching for him is the chance to get outside. He said he has learned a lot by locating caches. He has a GPS receiver with downloaded maps and a geocaching app on his smartphone.

He said he and his wife were driving through Kansas when a geocache location popped up on his GPS. They went and found the cache, which was located on the site of a prisoner of war camp.

"We would have never known about this place, never would have found it without geocaching," he said.

Balak said smartphones have made geocaching more accessible to people. He said the GPS receiver he uses cost around $600 when he bought it, but he finds it is easier to use when he is out in more rural areas where cellphone service may be spotty. GPS receivers cost anywhere from $100 to $500.

Cache sites can be just about anywhere. Balak said one of the more unusual ones he and his wife found was in the desert in Arizona. He said the cache was called "eek." The cache used a big popcorn tin that had a rubber tarantula attached to some fishing line. When Balak opened the can, the fake spider jumped out at him.

Balak and his wife have traveled to 18 states, going as far east as Pennsylvania and down to the Grand Canyon. Balak said he travels a lot for his work and he has set up geocaching sites around the Stutsman County area.

Balak said he and Timothy Johnson have set up a Jamestown geocaching challenge in coordination with Jamestown Tourism. They set up 20 geocaching sites around Jamestown. He said some of the sites are along the Talking Trail and people will have to call the Talking Trail number to get a clue to reveal the location for the cache at that site.

People who complete the Jamestown geocaching challenge, including signing the logbook and getting the codeword at each site, will receive a white bison medallion with the Discover Jamestown logo on it from Jamestown Tourism.