Public meetings scheduled for next week

Tuesday: 5 p.m., Jamestown Public School Citizen’s Advisory Committee, Thompson Room, Jamestown Middle School, 203 2nd Ave. SE.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m., North Dakota Public Service Commission Public Hearing concerning Merricourt Wind Power Project, Ashley City Hall, 113 1st St. NW, Ashley; 11:30 a.m., Jamestown Tourism Grant/Executive Board, second floor conference room, CSI Franklin School, 312 2nd St. SW.

The list of public meetings is published Fridays for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email ksteiner@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. Include contact information that will be used only for questions or to verify information.

For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org or www.jamestownUSA.com under city of Jamestown.