In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for June 23:
* 3 traffic citations
* 4 parking tickets
* 2 accidents investigated
* 1 juvenile referral
* 3 warrants served
* 1 crime investigated
* 48 public assistance calls
* 5 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for June 23:
* 2 animal calls
* 2 assist other agencies
* 5 civil process services
* 2 information reports
* 2 suspicious activity calls
* 4 security checks
* 1 transport
* 3 warrants
* 6 miscellaneous calls
* 28 calls for service