    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 3:21 p.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for June 23:

    * 3 traffic citations

    * 4 parking tickets

    * 2 accidents investigated

    * 1 juvenile referral

    * 3 warrants served

    * 1 crime investigated

    * 48 public assistance calls

    * 5 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for June 23:

    * 2 animal calls

    * 2 assist other agencies

    * 5 civil process services

    * 2 information reports

    * 2 suspicious activity calls

    * 4 security checks

    * 1 transport

    * 3 warrants

    * 6 miscellaneous calls

    * 28 calls for service

