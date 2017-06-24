Court proceedings for June 24, 2017

Mark Blumer, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

John E. Greenwood, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

CARRYING A CONCEALED FIREARM OR WEAPON/POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (TWO COUNTS)

Curtiss Matthew Heidebrink, 29, 1514 15th Ave. SW Apt. 4A, 36 days, 36 days credit for time served, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

DISORDERLY CONDUCT/SHOPLIFTING/THEFT

Cody Egobundu Enwesi, 29, Fargo, $500 city of Jamestown transfer fees, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $11 restitution, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days, 20 days suspended, 10 days to be served with electronic monitoring with work/school release (Narum).

DRIVING OPERATING A VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF LIQUOR OR DRUGS

Shane Andrew Tragesser, 34, Valley City, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $500 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, chemical dependency evaluation, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE PRIVILEGE IS SUSPENDED

Bradley Thomas Docktor, 34, Ypsilanti, $125 criminal administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $25 victim-witness fee, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

Nicholas Wesley Kukert, 21, Fargo, four days, four days credit for time served, not possess or own firearms for six months (Greenwood).

DUI/APC

Antonio Manuel Ruiz, 19, West Valley, Utah, $500 city of Jamestown transfer fees, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended, chemical dependency evalation (Greenwood).

FORNICATION

Cameron Michael Gilbertson, 19, 810 19th St. NE, $25 community service supervision fee,

$200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 hours community service, not possess or own firearms for one year (Narum).

LICENSES TO HUNT, TRAP OR FISH REQUIRED OF RESIDENTS

Alexis Renee Barnick, 26, 601 1/2 1st Ave. SE, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, six months deferred imposition of sentence (Narum).

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Deividas Kardokas, 28, Las Vegas, Nev., $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $100 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, six months deferred imposition of sentence, not possess or own firearms for six months (Greenwood).

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Zebadiah Hugo Wade Bohl, 38, Woodworth, $25 community service supervision fee,

$200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, two days, two days credit for time served, 25 hours community service, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

Jacob Andrew Carter, 18, 1105 4th Ave. SW No. 3, $25 community service supervision fee,

$125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, 10 hours community service, one year deferred imposition of sentence, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (THREE COUNTS)

Curtiss Matthew Heidebrink, 29, 1514 15th Ave. SW Apt. 4A, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $300 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, 36 days, 36 days credit for time served, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY PERSON UNDER 21

Laine Christopher Schwehr, 20, Sanborn, $25 community service supervision fee,

$125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 hours community service, one year deferred imposition of sentence, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

