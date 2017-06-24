A hero's return

Gunner's Mate First Class Arthur C. Neuenschwander, 33, died on Dec. 7, 1941, on board the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Saturday, his remains were brought back to his family and the community of Fessenden where he had been raised.

"It is with a deep sense of pride and respect we welcome Arthur home today," wrote Gov. Doug Burgum in a letter read by state Sen. David Oehlke, R-Devils Lake, as part of the memorial service held at the Fessenden High School gymnasium.

The memorial service included family memories presented by Laurie Neuenschwander O'Connor, Arthur's niece, who said letters written by Arthur to his sister indicated he was concerned for his mother and family during the months before his death.

Arthur's father operated a funeral home among other businesses in Fessenden. He had become ill and was unable to continue those businesses. During this time, Arthur, who had enlisted shortly after graduating high school in 1927, was sending about 40 percent of his Navy wages back home to North Dakota to help the family.

"If anything happened to Dad," he wrote in one of his letters, "I would like to have Mother come out to the west coast with me."

Otto Neuenschwander died just two months after his son was killed at Pearl Harbor.

Laurie Neuenschwander O'Connor said the memorial and the return of Arthur's remains to North Dakota would have been important for Arthur's mother, who never had an opportunity to bury her oldest son.

Lt. Edwin Handley, Navy chaplain, said Arthur was a member of America's greatest generation that came out of the depths of the first world war and the Great Depression to fight World War II.

Handley said as a gunner's mate, Arthur had been trained as a specialist in small arms weapons. He was likely on the ship that Sunday morning because he was on duty at the time.

"I imagine Arthur Neuenschwander manned his battle station against the enemy," Handley said. "He joined the heroes who gave their lives."

Handley presented the Neuenschwander family with a replica of the unconditional surrender signed by the Japanese that ended World War II in the Pacific.

"It shows that Arthur Neuenschwander's service meant something," he said.

The USS Oklahoma was struck by several torpedoes during the attack by the Japanese, Handley said. The ship rolled in its berth and 429 sailors were killed. Two years later, the ship was righted and human remains recovered, although only 35 could be identified.

The remaining 388 unknown casualties were buried in mass graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. Efforts began in 2015 to recover the remains and identify them using DNA analysis.

Neuenschwander was among 30 of the 388 unknown sailors who have been identified.

Capt. Duane Sand, one of the Navy officers presiding at the service, said bringing the remains home is important.

"This is a special event based in large part on Navy tradition," he said, "but it also fulfills a promise to all service men that we will return them home."