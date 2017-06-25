Fugitive arrested Sunday morning

The Sheriff's Department on Wednesday had asked for information from the public regarding the location of James Storlie, 57, no known permanent address. Storlie was wanted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and violations of the 24/7 program, Hoyt said.

"We got lots of good tips from the public," he said. "The tips ranged from Kensal to Spiritwood to Montpelier where we found him."

Storlie was apprehended at an abandoned trailer home in Montpelier without incident about 4 a.m. Sunday. He is being held at the Stutsman County Correctional Center. Bond has not been set in the case.

Hoyt said the public played a big part in the apprehension.

"We want to say a thank you to them," he said. "We got some really good leads."

The Stutsman County Sheriff's Department was assisted by its reserve deputies, the Jamestown Police Department, the Stutsman County Drug Task Force, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Parole and Probation and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.