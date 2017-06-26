Search
    One injured in Medina accident

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:24 a.m.

    One person was injured in an accident involving a golf cart in Medina early Sunday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

    The accident occurred at 2:05 a.m. on Water Street East in Medina.

    Virginia Jeanotte, 73, Medina, was traveling eastbound on Water Street in Medina in a 2000 Club Car golf cart when she was struck from behind by a 2000 Ford Focus driving by Bryan Larson, 40, Cleveland, N.D.

    Jeanotte was transported by the Medina Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

    Larson was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

    The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol.

