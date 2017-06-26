One injured in Medina accident

The accident occurred at 2:05 a.m. on Water Street East in Medina.

Virginia Jeanotte, 73, Medina, was traveling eastbound on Water Street in Medina in a 2000 Club Car golf cart when she was struck from behind by a 2000 Ford Focus driving by Bryan Larson, 40, Cleveland, N.D.

Jeanotte was transported by the Medina Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Larson was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol.