Jamestown Parks Program to host dog show Tuesday
The Jamestown Parks Program will host a dog show at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Roseadele, 1505 3rd St. SE, in Jamestown.
Anyone is invited to enter their dog in the show. Awards will be given for different categories. The event is free and open to the public.
There will be no supervised Parks Program activities at Meidinger, Nickeus, McElroy and Leapaldt parks Tuesday afternoon.
For more information, call the Jamestown Parks and Recreation office at 252-3982.