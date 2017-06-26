In the record for June 26, 2017
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for June 26:
* 24 traffic citations
* 7 traffic warnings
* 3 parking tickets
* 10 accidents investigated
* 2 criminal arrests
* 1 juvenile referral
* 2 warrants served
* 7 crimes investigated
* 60 public assistance calls
* 9 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office for June 26:
* 2 accidents
* 2 animal calls
* 10 assist other agency
* 22 civil process services
* 6 security checks
* 2 motorist assists
* 7 warrants
* 4 traffic warnings
* 9 miscellaneous calls
* 68 calls for service
* 1 welfare check
* 3 reserve deputies