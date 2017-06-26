Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    In the record for June 26, 2017

    By Sun Staff Today at 2:53 p.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for June 26:

    * 24 traffic citations

    * 7 traffic warnings

    * 3 parking tickets

    * 10 accidents investigated

    * 2 criminal arrests

    * 1 juvenile referral

    * 2 warrants served

    * 7 crimes investigated

    * 60 public assistance calls

    * 9 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office for June 26:

    * 2 accidents

    * 2 animal calls

    * 10 assist other agency

    * 22 civil process services

    * 6 security checks

    * 2 motorist assists

    * 7 warrants

    * 4 traffic warnings

    * 9 miscellaneous calls

    * 68 calls for service

    * 1 welfare check

    * 3 reserve deputies

    Explore related topics:NewslocalLaw enforcement
    Advertisement