Hearing about wind farm postponed

North Dakota law requires that notice of a public hearing for a siting case must be published in the official county newspaper of each county where the project will be located and the notice must run at least twice in each publication (once at least 20 days prior to the hearing and a second time within 20 days prior to the hearing). The Ashley Tribune did not publish the notice the second time, requiring the PSC to postpone the hearing and reschedule in order to satisfy the legal requirements for this type of hearing.

The hearing will be rescheduled for a later date and the new date will be advertised through public notices and a news release.