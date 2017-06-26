Sex offender living in Jamestown

Jamgochian is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Jamgochian has been assigned a high-risk assessment by the North Dakota risk level committee, Office of the Attorney General.

Jamgochian was convicted of gross sexual imposition in Morton County District Court in 2007. Authorities said he had sex with a girl from the time she was 8 or 9 years old until she was 13, when she reported it at an emergency room.

Jamgochian was convicted of corrupt/solicitation of minor in 2005 in the same court. Authorities said he was found with a 15-year-old girl in her bedroom when he was 18.

Jamgochian is not wanted by law enforcement and has served his sentence. For more information on sex offenders, go to www.sexoffender.nd.gov.