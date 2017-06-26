Library board approves raises for current, new employees

The board voted 4-0 to approve increasing the starting base pay from $9 an hour to $10 an hour, with Jay Nitschke, Lynn Krueger and Roger Parsons not present for the vote. An employee already working prior to 2017 will receive a raise to $11 an hour, according to the decision, and employees hired after Jan. 1 will be paid $10 per hour.

Hourly employees already earning $11 or more will receive a raise of 25 cents per hour, he said. The wage increase is effective immediately.

“The staff are more important than the materials,” said Joe Rector, library system director. “We want the right people here, the kind of people that everyone knows their names, so that the library is a social place more than a thing place.”

Advertising a single-digit wage does not attract a lot of applicants when retail businesses and restaurants are advertising at $11 per hour or higher, Rector said. The other issue is retaining people who come on board and leave soon after they find other full-time work with better wages and benefits, he said.

“The money is available in our budget,” Rector said. “The raises won’t hinder our Centennial (Initiative) project.”

The increase does not affect the two salaried employees, Rector and Jennifer Senger, assistant director. The board tabled discussion on addressing the pay scale step increase based on education and years of experience until the July meeting.

Stutsman County Commission Chairman Mark Klose, who represents the commission on the library board, said he would recommend a steel roof for around $51,000 to replace the leaking roof on the Stutsman County Library. A steel roof is better quality and $7,500 more than a standard roof, he said.

Stutsman County owns the building and leases the space to the library system for $1 a year along with maintenance and expenses, he said. Klose recommended that the board also look at updating the 7-year-old lease to allow for a reasonable termination of the lease agreement should the library want to exercise other options in the future.

The board approved the 2016 annual report of the library board. The document includes a library system audit that states there was 113,209 total circulation of materials, which is about 1,000 higher than 2015, Rector said, with an across-the-board increase of using physical and digital materials, Wi-Fi and public internet computers.

The library system has more than 10,059 registered library cardholders in Stutsman County’s population of 21,128, Rector said. This is just below the 53 percent average nationwide, he said.

The next board meeting will be held at 4:45 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Alfred Dickey Library.