Fair opens Wednesday

Details: Gates, concessions, midway and wristband sessions start at 4 p.m. daily. Exhibits open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m., fair closes at 1 a.m. daily. For a full schedule of events, visit http://bit.ly/2rUw8b9.

Cost:" target="_blank">bit.ly/2rUw8b9.

Cost: Gate admission, $5 for 13 and older, $2 ages 7 to 12, free ages 6 and younger. Four-day pass is $12. Single-day ride passes $25. Four-day Mega Pass, $50, available at Jetstream Car Wash, Sooper Stop and Neighborhood Grocery in Jamestown.

rrr

The 120th annual Stutsman County Fair runs Wednesday through Saturday with four days of fun and exhibits.

Murphy Bros. Expositions, the midway carnival company, will be coming to Jamestown following the Greater Grand Forks Fair that closed Sunday. Expect at least 25 rides including new ones from Germany and Italy, said Ted Buzunis, vice president of public relations for Murphy Bros. Expositions.

"You guys got a great fair, a great fair board and great volunteers," he said. "We will bring in a good mix of spectacular state fair quality rides and kids rides."

The 167 youth members and 54 adult volunteers of 11 Stutsman County 4-H clubs will held judging of static exhibits on Monday and will have club booth displays set up for public viewing, said Christina Rittenbach, Stutsman County Extension agent in family and consumer sciences with the North Dakota State University Extension Service. The second year of the Champions Booth will feature awards of excellence from the static displays, she said.

"Anybody can come and see the 4-H'ers' projects that were completed throughout the year and to see the ribbons they got," Rittenbach said.

Awards of excellence are presented in three age groups among seven divisions and include animal plant science; healthy living; science, engineering and technology; citizenship, personal development and leadership; environment and earth science; creative arts; and family and consumer science.

The 4-H will hold its third annual fastest wiener dog race at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, in the Livestock Arena. Any mixed or purebred Dachshund is welcome to participate with a $5 entry fee that goes to the 4-H dog program. Call Megan Karlowsky at 269-4948 to register. The 4-H families potluck follows at 6 p.m.

"You can register up to a half hour before the races," Rittenbach said.

The 4-H clubs will be taking donations for the Wildfire Relief Donation Drive to support Kansas residents who lost cattle and ranches to March wildfires, Rittenbach said. Donations will go to purchase fencing supplies. For more information, call Sarah Wilson at 269-4438 or wilsonfarmnd@gmail.com.

Registration for the Open Class exhibits for the Home and Hobby/Agriculture and Garden categories is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. Registration of animals is from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 28.

For the list of exhibit items and entry information, visit "We" target="_blank">bit.ly/2r1Ulew. "We hope that in this busy world of ours that people would slow down enough to share some of their talents with the community — whether through baking, sewing, canning, or arts and crafts, or outdoor interests like growing beautiful flowers and delicious fruits and vegetables," said Carrie Roemmich, superintendent of the Home and Hobby Department at the Stutsman County Fair. "Entrants seeing their handiwork judged against similar items for the first time is what brings the thrill of competition."

On Wednesday the poultry show starts at 1 p.m., followed by the rabbit show at 3 p.m., and the llama show at 6 p.m. The Wednesday night entertainment is the Nashville band Orchard Fire at 9 p.m.

On Thursday, June 29, the swine show starts at 9 a.m., followed by the sheep and goat show at 1 p.m. The Thursday night entertainment is the Johnny Holm Band at 8 p.m.

On Friday, June 30, the beef and dairy shows start at 8 a.m., followed by the round robin showmanship championship competition at 4:30 p.m. The presentation of beef breeding animals starts at 5:45 p.m. with a market livestock premium sale at 6 p.m. The old timer's showmanship contest fundraiser is at 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo City Karting will hold go-kart racing north of the track at 8 p.m. Friday. The Friday entertainment is Redline at 9 p.m.

The James River Rodeo at the north end of the fairgrounds will be Friday and Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday the beef fitting contest starts at 10 a.m., followed by the parade of champions at 4 p.m. IV Play will perform at 9 p.m.

Jamestown Tourism and Jamestown Speedway are sponsoring the annual Fourth of July fireworks presentation at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Speedway. The Jamestown Tourism Board of Directors agreed to hold the fireworks on July 4 as opposed to the nearest Saturday, said Searle Swedlund, executive director of Jamestown Tourism.

"We surveyed the community and heard a resounding response that the fireworks should be held on the Fourth of July," Swedlund said.