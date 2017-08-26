Car fire reported on Interstate 94
Units of the Jamestown Fire Department and Stutsman County Sheriff's Office responded to a car fire on Interestate 94 this evening.
The Stutsman County Communications Center said the fire was reported at 6:13 p.m. on I-94 just east of the interchange with U.S. Highway 281. Fire department units were on the scene for approximately 20 minutes. There were no injuries reported in the fire.
Chad Kaiser, Stutsman County sheriff, said eastbound traffic was halted for about 15 minutes until the fire was under control. Traffic was limited to a single lane until the accident was cleared.