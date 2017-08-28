Search
    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 4:42 p.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Aug. 28:

    * 6 traffic citations

    * 3 traffic warnings

    * 5 accidents investigated

    * 8 criminal arrests

    * 5 juvenile referrals

    * 3 warrants served

    * 15 crimes investigated

    * 5 disturbance calls

    * 60 public assistance calls

    * 5 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Aug. 28:

    * 1 accident

    * 4 animal calls

    * 6 assist other agencies

    * 2 controlled burn

    * 23 civil process services

    * 1 suspicious activity call

    * 4 security checks

    * 1 traffic hazard

    * 1 moving violation

    * 1 transport

    * 3 warrants

    * 11 miscellaneous calls

    * 65 calls for service

    * 3 disorderly conduct

    * 3 off duty policing

