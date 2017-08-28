In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Aug. 28:
* 6 traffic citations
* 3 traffic warnings
* 5 accidents investigated
* 8 criminal arrests
* 5 juvenile referrals
* 3 warrants served
* 15 crimes investigated
* 5 disturbance calls
* 60 public assistance calls
* 5 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Aug. 28:
* 1 accident
* 4 animal calls
* 6 assist other agencies
* 2 controlled burn
* 23 civil process services
* 1 suspicious activity call
* 4 security checks
* 1 traffic hazard
* 1 moving violation
* 1 transport
* 3 warrants
* 11 miscellaneous calls
* 65 calls for service
* 3 disorderly conduct
* 3 off duty policing