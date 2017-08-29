SEPA approves negotiations

AT&T was required to move the cable to facilitate construction of the rail loop at the SEPA industrial park in 2015. The parties have disagreed on who should be responsible for the $210,000 cost of the move since.

Ova, who is also CEO of the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp., a partner in the SEPA industrial park, will consult with attorneys during the negotiations.

The SEPA Board of Directors also approved a change in the access route at the SEPA industrial park. Plans call for closing a section line as part of the planned construction of the North Dakota Soybean Processors plant. The new route provides access to adjacent properties while avoiding wetlands. The route requires the approval of the SEPA and JSDC boards of directors, Stutsman County Commission, Jamestown City Council and the Spiritwood Township Board of Supervisors.