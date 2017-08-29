Entrepreneur Center receives USDA grant

UJ had previously announced that the grant was going to be awarded in July.

Katherine Roth started work as executive director of the Entrepreneur Center on Aug.15. The office in the Unruh & Sheldon Center is expected to open in September, according to UJ.

The Entrepreneur Center will be a one-stop shop where staff help someone analyze and develop a business idea with partnering agencies and specialists. The USDA said the $63,415 grant will provide technical assistance to assist entrepreneurs and innovators in developing and launching successful business in Wells, Foster, Griggs, Stutsman, Barnes, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh and Dickey counties.

The Entrepreneur Center project total of $116,772 includes the USDA grant and $45,000 from the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp.