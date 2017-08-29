Search
    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 3:54 p.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Aug. 29:

    * 14 traffic citations

    * 5 traffic warnings

    * 1 accident investigated

    * 2 criminal arrests

    * 4 warrants served

    * 4 crimes investigated

    * 37 public assistance calls

    * 4 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Aug. 29:

    * 1 theft

    * 9 civil process services

    * 2 information reports

    * 3 warrants

    * 3 traffic citations

    * 2 miscellaneous calls

    * 21 calls for service

    * 1 health and safety call

    * 1 resisting arrest

