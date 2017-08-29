In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Aug. 29:
* 14 traffic citations
* 5 traffic warnings
* 1 accident investigated
* 2 criminal arrests
* 4 warrants served
* 4 crimes investigated
* 37 public assistance calls
* 4 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Aug. 29:
* 1 theft
* 9 civil process services
* 2 information reports
* 3 warrants
* 3 traffic citations
* 2 miscellaneous calls
* 21 calls for service
* 1 health and safety call
* 1 resisting arrest