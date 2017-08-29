Candlelight service for Greywind in Jamestown

A candlelight service is planned at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Nickeus Park for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind of Fargo, according to Krystyl Kimmes.

Greywind’s body was recovered from the Red River near Fargo Sunday evening. She disappeared on Aug. 19 and was eight months pregnant. A newborn baby was found Aug. 24 in an apartment in the same building where Greywind lived. Two people have been charged in South Central District Court with conspiring to kill Greywind and kidnap her then-unborn baby.