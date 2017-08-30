Rental training scheduled

Stutsman County Housing Authority, Money Follows the Person and High Plains Fair Housing Center are sponsoring the event.

The landlord session is from 8 a.m. to noon and includes the following topics: landlord legal responsibilities, child protective services, vulnerable adults, fair housing and criminal guidance, service animals and reasonable accommodations.

The tenant rights session is from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Topics include service animals, reasonable accommodations, tenant rights, guide to affordable housing, renter insurance and applying for assistance.

These training events are held to educate owners, landlords, renters and service workers of rental laws and federal regulations and provide contacts with various agencies.

To register for either session, visit www.gphc. biz or call 1-800-233-1737.