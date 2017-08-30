Recovery Reinvited event in Bismarck
Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum are inviting the general public, Native American communities, business and community leaders, behavioral health providers, university and college representatives, health care providers and administrators, addiction recovery advocates, faithbased communities, first responders, law enforcement, families and more to attend “Recovery Reinvented” on Sept. 26 in Bismarck.
This daylong event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center will feature facilitated conversations with state and national recovery experts on how to reinvent recovery in North Dakota through innovative implementation.
Recovery Reinvented is free. Tickets are limited and registration is required. Volunteer opportunities are available for the event. For more information, to register or to volunteer, visit recoveryreinvented.com.