NDCF receives accreditation

The National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations program requires community foundations to document their policies for donor services, investments, grantmaking and administration. The program is designed to provide quality assurance to donors, as well as to their legal and financial advisors.

“This is critically important to our donors,” said Kevin Dvorak, NDCF president and CEO. “When people make a charitable bequest or establish a fund, they are putting their trust in us. They are counting on us to manage the investment wisely, honor their charitable wishes and, in some cases, provide lifetime income to a loved one. The National Standards accreditation says our house is in order.”

NDCF works to improve the quality of life for North Dakota’s citizens through charitable giving. It has awarded over $65 million in grants since its inception in 1976. Grantees have included local park boards, senior citizen centers, schools, community clinics, and arts programs in communities all across the state.

NDCF offers a range of charitable funds, allowing donors to support an individual organization, provide flexible support for their local community, or recommend individual grants.