The obituary for George Barron of Jamestown said he had a “passion for genealogy.” According to Daphne Drewello, former director of Alfred Dickey Library who assisted him on some of his projects, that might be an understatement.

“I swear I told him he cared more about other people’s genealogy than they did,” Drewello said. “Maybe it was because he was a scientist.”

Barron, 94, passed away Saturday in Jamestown.

Barron’s life included time with the Civilian Conservation Corps, serving as a pilot during World War II, working in Jamestown as a flight instructor and finally as a teacher of chemistry, aviation and driver’s education in Jamestown. He retired from teaching in 1986 and turned more of his time to gathering and organizing information about the people who had lived and died in this area for future generations.

“I started helping him in 1996,” Drewello said. “He’d already done so many things by that time.”

Drewello said it was impossible to estimate the hours Barron of research Barron had done.

“I don’t know all he did,” she said, “but it was hours and hours over years of time.”

The list of projects Barron did is extensive, according to Barb Caine, genealogy specialist for the James River Valley Library System.

“He compiled a lot of databases,” she said. “He cataloged all the graves for all the cemeteries in Stutsman County and the surrounding area, he compiled the lists of obituaries from The Jamestown Alert and The Sun and all the other Stutsman County newspapers. He created a database of the school census information, the student’s name and their parents’ name from the records of the county superintendent of schools. There is a hodgepodge of other lists he created.”

The lists have been compiled as books and are

available for researchers at Alfred Dickey Public Library, Drewello said. Occasionally, a copy of the books would be sold to other researchers.

“We made the books but any money went to the local genealogy group,” she said. “The only thing George would get is postage if he mailed it out.”

Patrice Hartman, former president of the North Dakota Genealogical Society, said Barron did the work in the days before computers were common and the internet was available.

“He was a hard worker,” she said. “He will be missed. You don’t find many that want to do that much volunteerism anymore.”

That hard work has paid off and provided people researching their family trees with information for decades.

“Every time I’m here I use his books,” Caine said, referring to the research she does to respond to genealogy requests received at the library. “I use those books for any sort of request for a family history.”

Memorial service arrangements are pending with Haut Funeral Home.

