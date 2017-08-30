Bench honors Brophy - update

Doreen Brophy, seated, worked with her nephew and the Stutsman County Parks Board to have a bench placed at the playground along the Jamestown Reservoir in honor of her brother, Duane Brophy, who died last year and was a frequent camper at the Lakeside Marina Campground. Honoring Brophy, from left, are Mike Kesler, Lakeside Marina; Karl Berg, Marlyn Bertsch, Stutsman County Parks supervisor; Dave Schwartz, Stutsman County commissioner, and Roger Parsons and Lyndon Merch, Stusman County Parks Board workers. The concrete on which the bench sits was donated by Aggregate Industries. Chris Olson / The Sun