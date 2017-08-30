Donations sought for Harvey relief

Orphan Grain Train is collecting hygiene kits (these can contain toothpaste), new underwear and socks, tennis shoes, diapers, formula, nonperishable food, cleaning supplies to include large sponges, large heavy trash bags, brooms, mops, 5-gallon buckets, dust masks, safety glasses, work gloves, cleaning gloves (kitchen latex), tarps, pry bars (for removing Sheetrock), square shovels, wheelbarrows, pressure washers (gas) and gas-powered generators. A cleaning bucket can be prepared which would include a 5-gallon bucket, one large sponge, one roll of paper towels, 2 gallons of liquid cleaner (Mr. Clean, Pine-sol, Lysol), one powder cleanser (Comet, Ajax), one pair of kitchen latex gloves, one broom and one mop.

Any of these items can be delivered to the Jamestown OGT warehouse at 103 4th Ave. SE from 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Saturday. Or call Sue Corwin, 320-3259, or Carmen Larson, 269-6555, to coordinate a different time.

The Jamestown OGT Branch will be coordinating with the main office in Norfolk, Neb., to get collected items delivered to Texas.

OGT said the cost to transport one truckload is $6,000, so any financial support would be appreciated. Monetary donations can be sent to - Orphan Grain Train, P. O. Box 1466, Norfolk, NE 68702 or donate online at www.ogt.org. Indicate disaster relief - Hurricane Harvey.