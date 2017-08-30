JEA tentatively agrees to contract

“We are very satisfied and we’re glad to be through it and get moving onto other things,” said Roger Haut, president and lead negotiator for the Jamestown Public School Board.

The JEA and School Board agreed to the recommendation of the North Dakota Education Fact Finding Commission for an across-the-board first year $1,155 annual salary increase per teacher. JEA wanted the raise placed on the salary schedule which reduces the first-year raise to $1,032 with 12.75 percent deducted for the Teachers' Fund for Retirement.

The JEA and School Board received a report with recommendation from a three-member Fact Finding Commission on Aug. 23. The report followed a public meeting on Aug. 15 to review JEA and School Board offers following an impasse on their contract negotiations on July 19.

The Fact Finding Commission had recommended a one-year contract. The School Board agreed to JEA’s offer of a second year to the contract with a $300 per-teacher raise.

Cody Mickelson, JEA president and lead negotiator, said the second year offers better stability and predictability. Having the opportunity to revisit the contract issues in one year is not an advantage when the likelihood of K-12 funding changes in a non-legislative year is not likely, he said.

Mickelson will now bring the offer back to the JEA members, who must approve it by a majority. The more than 30 teachers present appeared favorable, but it would be presumptuous to predict it will be accepted, he said.