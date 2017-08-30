Remembering Savanna

Around 70 people took part in the service at Nickeus Park. There were prayers, music and an opportunity to sign a poster board for the family. Many wore red, a symbol to recognize indigenous women who go missing or are murdered.

“I just had a feeling I needed to be here and be supportive,” said Rodney Brandt. “Something just told me I needed to be here.”

The body of LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, Fargo, was found in the Red River on Sunday near Harwood, N.D., eight days after she went missing. LaFontaine-Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared, and what is believed to be her newborn baby was discovered Aug. 24 in the apartment of Brooke Crews, 38, who was charged along with William Hoehn, 32, in South Central District Court with conspiring to kill Greywind and kidnap her then-unborn baby.

“There really are no words,” said Lynne Tally, executive director of Safe Shelter in Jamestown, who attended the service. “It is horrible, heartbreaking, and it’s just almost unbearable to think what she went through and that someone is out there who would actually do that to her.”

Donna Fischer said she attended the event to show that the people of Jamestown are thinking of the Greywind family.

“I just think it's a good thing for Jamestown to do this,” Fischer said.

Julie Miller said she came to pray with others for LaFontaine-Greywind, her family and and her baby especially.

The event was organized by Krystyl Kimmes and Brandy Watson. Kimmes said that all of North Dakota is reeling from this tragedy and they thought a candlelight service would be a good outlet for people to come together.

“North Dakota is a small place, it really is,” Kimmes said. “The vigil was to honor Savanna’s life and to show support for her family and friends.”

Kimmes is a licensed practical nurse at Eventide Jamestown, where she said some of the staff had met and worked with LaFontaine-Greywind, who was a certified nursing assistant at Eventide Fargo.

“It takes special people to do that kind of job and I can’t imagine how wonderful she must have been,” Kimmes said.

Kimmes and Watson are members of Grace Episcopal Church, and invited the Rev. Christian Senyoni to lead the prayer.

Senyoni said it was overwhelming to see how many people came to the service. He said it helps to show that LaFontaine-Greywind’s life did not just not vanish and that people care.

“People really demonstrated that tonight by coming to support the family and to recognize that this person has just left her loved ones,” Senyoni said.

The Rev. Kristi Weber of Trinity Lutheran Church was also present for the service.

“This is an important opportunity for remembrance of Savanna and her family,” she said.